Dow Movers: GS, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 28.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.0%, and Intel, trading up 1.8% on the day.

