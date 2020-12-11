Dow Movers: GS, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.7%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.6%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.