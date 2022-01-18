In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 8.3%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 3.1%, and Chevron, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, BA

