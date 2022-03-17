In early trading on Thursday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, American Express registers a 13.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.9%, and Chevron, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, AXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.