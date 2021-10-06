Dow Movers: DOW, WMT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading flat on the day. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 5.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.8%. Dow is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.7%, and Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.2% on the day.

