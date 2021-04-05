Dow Movers: DOW, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 15.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.