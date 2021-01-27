Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 33.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 5.0%. Dow is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 4.9%, and MMM, trading up 3.8% on the day.

