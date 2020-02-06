Markets
Dow Movers: DOW, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 9.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 1.9%. Dow is lower by about 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 1.4%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading up 0.9% on the day.

