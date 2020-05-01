Markets
DOW

Dow Movers: DOW, VZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 6.3%. Dow is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 4.2%, and Walmart, trading up 0.1% on the day.

Dow Movers: DOW, VZ
VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, VZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW VZ AXP WMT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular