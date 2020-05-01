Dow Movers: DOW, VZ

In early trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 6.3%. Dow is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 4.2%, and Walmart, trading up 0.1% on the day.

