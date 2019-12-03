Dow Movers: DOW, VZ

Markets
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications (VZ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.2%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 6.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 3.7%. Dow is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 2.8%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.3% on the day.

