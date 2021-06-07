Dow Movers: DOW, V

In early trading on Monday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Visa registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.9%. Dow is showing a gain of 25.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.7%, and International Business Machines, trading up 0.6% on the day.

