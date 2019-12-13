Dow Movers: DOW, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 15.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 1.0%. Dow is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 0.7%, and Visa (V), trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.