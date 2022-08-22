In early trading on Monday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 9.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 2.5%. Dow is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 2.5%, and Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, UNH

