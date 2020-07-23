Markets
Dow Movers: DOW, PFE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pfizer (PFE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Pfizer registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 4.2%. Dow is lower by about 22.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 2.7%, and Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading up 1.1% on the day.

