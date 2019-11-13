Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Nike registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.7%. Dow Inc is showing a gain of 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.