Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Nike registers a 27.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.5%. Dow is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.1%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.4% on the day.

