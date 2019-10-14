Markets
DOW

Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Nike registers a 27.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.5%. Dow is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.1%, and Coca-Cola, trading up 0.4% on the day.

Dow Movers: DOW, NKE
VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW NKE CAT KO

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular