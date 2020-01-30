Dow Movers: DOW, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 2.5%. Dow is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 1.2%, and Coca-Cola (KO), trading up 1.3% on the day.

