Dow Movers: DOW, MRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 7.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.7%. Dow is showing a gain of 12.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.