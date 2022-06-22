In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 5.4%. Dow is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 4.8%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, MRK

