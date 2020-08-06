Dow Movers: DOW, MCD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, McDonald's registers a 1.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.5%. Dow is lower by about 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.0%, and Pfizer, trading up 0.6% on the day.

