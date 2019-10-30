Dow Movers: DOW, JNJ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 1.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 1.0%, and Verizon Communications (VZ), trading up 0.7% on the day.

