Markets
DOW

Dow Movers: DOW, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow (DOW), trading down 1.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 1.0%, and Verizon Communications (VZ), trading up 0.7% on the day.

Dow Movers: DOW, JNJ
VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, JNJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular