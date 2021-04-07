Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 33.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 0.7%. Dow is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.3%, and Visa, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.