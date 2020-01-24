Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Intel registers a 14.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.0%. Dow is lower by about 10.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.1%, and American Express, trading up 4.2% on the day.

