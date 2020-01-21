Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 1.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.3%. Dow is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM), trading down 1.0%, and Visa, trading up 0.6% on the day.

