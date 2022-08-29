In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 40.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.7%. Dow is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.9%, and Walmart, trading flat on the day on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.