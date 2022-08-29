Dow Movers: DOW, CVX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 40.5% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.7%. Dow is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.9%, and Walmart, trading flat on the day on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
