Dow Movers: DOW, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 16.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.3%, and Visa, trading up 0.5% on the day.

