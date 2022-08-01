In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 17.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.2%. Dow is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 2.1%, and Intel, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, BA

