In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.5%. Dow is showing a gain of 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 2.2%, and Boeing, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, AAPL

