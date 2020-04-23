Markets
Dow Movers: DIS, XOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 38.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.1%. Walt Disney is lower by about 30.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.1%, and Dow, trading up 2.5% on the day.

