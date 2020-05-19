Dow Movers: DIS, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.4%. Walt Disney is lower by about 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 2.1%, and Intel trading up 1.1% on the day.

