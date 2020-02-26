Dow Movers: DIS, WBA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 17.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.1%. Walt Disney is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1%, and MMM, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.