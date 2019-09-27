Dow Movers: DIS, WBA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 19.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 0.6%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 19.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.3%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), trading up 1.0% on the day.

