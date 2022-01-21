In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 6.4%. Walt Disney is lower by about 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 3.0%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, PG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.