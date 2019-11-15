Dow Movers: DIS, NKE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Nike registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.7%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 33.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.