Dow Movers: DIS, JPM

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 28.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.0%. Walt Disney is lower by about 31.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.9%, and Chevron, trading up 1.0% on the day.

