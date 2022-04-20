In early trading on Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 0.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 4.7%. Walt Disney is lower by about 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.4%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, IBM

