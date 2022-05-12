Dow Movers: DIS, HD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 30.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 3.1%. Walt Disney is lower by about 34.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 2.9%, and Honeywell International, trading up 1.3% on the day.

