Dow Movers: DIS, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 10.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 1.2%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola (KO), trading down 1.1%, and Boeing (BA), trading up 1.3% on the day.

