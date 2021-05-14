Dow Movers: DIS, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 29.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 4.8%. Walt Disney is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading up 0.1%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.