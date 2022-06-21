In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 30.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.5%. Walt Disney is lower by about 39.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 0.2%, and Apple, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, CVX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.