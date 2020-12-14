Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 27.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.6%, and McDonald's, trading up 2.7% on the day.

