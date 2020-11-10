Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 42.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 3.0%. Walt Disney is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 2.9%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 4.6% on the day.

