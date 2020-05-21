Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 56.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.0%. Walt Disney is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.9%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 3.6% on the day.

