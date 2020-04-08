Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 54.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.6%. Walt Disney is lower by about 30.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.4%, and Chevron, trading up 2.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.