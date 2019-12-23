Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 32.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.7%, and Apple, trading up 1.0% on the day.

