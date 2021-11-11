Dow Movers: DIS, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 3.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 8.1%. Walt Disney is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 2.1%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.5% on the day.

