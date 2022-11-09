In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 30.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 11.0%. Walt Disney is lower by about 42.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 1.7%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, AMGN

