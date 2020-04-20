Dow Movers: CVX, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 3.8%. Chevron is lower by about 30.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 3.4%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.