Dow Movers: CVX, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 1.5%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 14.6%. Chevron is lower by about 32.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 14.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0% on the day.

