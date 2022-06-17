In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 22.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Chevron, trading down 1.4%. Chevron is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: CVX, WBA

